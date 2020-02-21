Phoenix Police identifies victim of deadly shooting at South Mountain

Phoenix Police officials have released the identity of a man they say was found shot to death near South Mountain Park.

On Friday night, officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Charles Greenberg.

Earlier on Friday, police released details surrounding Greenberg's death. They say the victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds along Summit Road near Central Avenue at 7:20 a.m. on February 9. Greenberg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sketch of unidentified person in deadly shooting, later identified as Charles Greenberg (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

"Detectives have tried really hard to identify the victim, but have not been able to," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, prior to Greenberg's identity being released.

3D Image of Victim Created

Kurt Messick, a forensic artist at the Phoenix Police Department, is also creating 3D images of the victim by using crime scene photos.

"Going through the photos to see anything that can identify him," said Messick. "So with tattoos -- and these were unique -- I have been able to take those out of the photos and put them in a program, and put them in a 3D format."

Messick is not only sketching the face of the victim, but also his body, with the tattoos included. Police officials say the victim's tattoos are memorable, like a green and red star on his hand, a red cross on his right shoulder, and a Taurus tattoo on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/