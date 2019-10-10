Phoenix police investigate homicide, no suspects identified

There is a large police presence in a Phoenix neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road due to an investigation into a shots fired call.

Officers were initially called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

FOX 10 photographer Rudy Casillas says an ambulance was called to the area, but left with no passengers.

"This is a homicide investigation with one adult male victim. Detectives are working to gather details of what occurred. No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing," stated Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.