Expand / Collapse search

Woman, juvenile hospitalized after double shooting in Phoenix, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating the double shooting of a woman and juvenile on Monday night in Phoenix, the department says.

The incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. One person was detained, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we learn more.

Shooting scene on Oct. 4 near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix

 

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.