Woman, juvenile hospitalized after double shooting in Phoenix, police say

Police are investigating the double shooting of a woman and juvenile on Monday night in Phoenix, the department says.

The incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. One person was detained, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we learn more.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.