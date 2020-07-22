Phoenix police investigating deadly crash near 31st Avenue and Broadway

Phoenix police is investigating a deadly crash involving at least three vehicles near 31st Avenue and Broadway Road.

Video from SkyFOX on July 22 showed one vehicle flipped onto its side underneath a light pole on the sidewalk. Another vehicle is seen on its side after apparently crashing through a fence next to a building.

Police say traffic will be restricted in the area for several hours.

