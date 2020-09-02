Phoenix police investigating deadly motorcycle crash near 51st Avenue and Broadway

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 37 mins ago
West Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that has shut down a West Phoenix intersection.

The crash involves a motorcycle and dump truck and happened on September 2 at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Broadway.

Broadway is restricted between 43rd and 53rd Avenues.

