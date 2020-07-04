Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Maryvale

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Indian School Road and 51st Avenue.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Maryvale.

The incident, according to a brief tweet put out by Phoenix Police on its Twitter page Saturday afternoon, happened in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue.

The scene, according to officials, is still active, and officials have released few other details on what happened at this point.

The suspect died in the shooting.

No further details are available.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.