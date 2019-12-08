Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police investigating deadly shooting near gas station

Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened near a gas station. 

The shooting happened in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

No further details have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 