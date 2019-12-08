Phoenix Police investigating deadly shooting near gas station
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened near a gas station.
The shooting happened in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.