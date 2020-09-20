Phoenix police investigating fatal shooting at party near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a large party near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road on Sept. 20.

Police responded to a shooting call in the area at 4:00 a.m. that morning and later discovered the victim at a large house party.

The victim later died at the hospital, police say.

Officers are still investigating and do not have a suspect yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.