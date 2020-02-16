Phoenix Police investigating homicide near 75th Ave. and Osborn Road

article

Phoenix Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one man has died and another is in critical condition.

The incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene and another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been provided.

While the investigation continues, 75th Ave. traffic is closed southbound from Osborn to Cheery Lynn and northbound only has one lane open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.