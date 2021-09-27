Phoenix Police investigating shooting that left little girl dead

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix near 8th Street and Broadway Road that left a child dead.

"This is the worst type of call we can go on as officers. It affects each and every one of our officers," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus, during a news conference.

According to Sgt. Justus, police received a call at around 11:45 a.m. regarding a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found a six-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Officials believe they are siblings.

"Our officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR," said Sgt. Justus.

Sgt. Justus said the children were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The two-year-old was later declared dead.

"The 24-year-old mother of the children was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and has been detained by police. The father of the children is cooperating with investigators," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.

"That’s the question everyone wants to know is why. Why would you hurt kids? Why would you hurt anyone, but especially children, and unfortunately, those are the questions that keep us up at night. I hope we get some answers to that, but as of now we don’t have that," said Sgt. Justus.

Investigators say a motive is unknown at this time. Meanwhile, people living in the are are stunned by what happened.

"I saw several ambulances and helicopters and emergency response teams, like they were trying to save the kids' lives," said Kharbrel Haywood.







