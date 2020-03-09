Phoenix Police: Investigation into shooting that killed teenage boy underway

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting involving a teenager Monday.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, offices were called out to a home north of the intersection of 43rd and Glendale Avenues at around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once officers entered the home, they found six kids ranging in age from five to 16. One of the six kids, identified as a boy in between the age of 15 and 16, was found with a gunshot injury.

The teenage boy, according to police, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say a teenage boy who is in between the age of 16 and 17 left the home before officers arrived, but returned to the scene a few hours later. That teen is not speaking with detectives. No adults were present at the time of the shooting.