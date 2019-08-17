Phoenix police looking for missing 9-year-old girl

article

Phoenix Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl named Lamirrah Neal-Morgan, who went missing near 28th Avenue and Larkspur Drive at 3:00 p.m. on August 16.

Police say "no suspicious circumstances" are suspected, but are asking for people to call police at (602) 262-6151 or to call 911 if they see her.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, teal pants and black Nautica tennis shoes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for more.