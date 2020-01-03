Phoenix Police: Man caught after escaping from detention officers at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say officers have captured a man who allegedly escaped from detention officers at the 4th Avenue Jail.
According to a brief statement, the man escaped was a prisoner who escaped from Tempe detention officers who were dropping off prisoners at the jail Friday afternoon. The suspect has since been taken into custody.
