Phoenix Police: Man shot during home invasion, search for suspects continues

Police are investigating a home invasion that happened in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning and officers blocked off a large area near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

This was originally a shots fired call, but police are no longer saying that the victim was shot, just that he was killed inside the home.

We're also learning a mother and two small children were inside the house at the time and they are okay.

Investigators say there are multiple suspects in this case and they are still searching for them.

"This is a homicide investigation with one adult male victim. Detectives are working to gather details of what occurred. No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing," stated Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim's name has not been released and police say they do not have a motive at this time.

