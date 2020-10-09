Phoenix Police: Man taken to hospital following shooting at strip mall

article

Phoenix Police officials say a 22-year-old man is in the hospital in very critical condition following a shooting on Oct. 9.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, police first responded to the scene, located near 76th Avenue and Thomas Road, at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. While officers on scene did not locate a victim, there was evidence of a shooting.

The victim, according to the statement, was found inside a car near 83rd Avenue and Thomas.

"There is early indication that the victim is involved in criminal activity," police officials say.

Police officials say there are no suspect descriptions at this time. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.