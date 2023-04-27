Phoenix Police, MCAO holding news conference on sexual assault suspect

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department are holding a joint news conference with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in regards to a man who is linked to a number of sexual assault incidents.

"In June 2022, detectives with the Family Investigation Bureau, Adult Sex Crimes Unit responded to a sexual assault of a 22-year-old female. During the course of this investigation, additional victims were identified," read a portion of the statement.

Officials did not identify the suspect in their statement, but did say they are attempting to identify an additional victim, and will be asking for help from members of the public.

