Breaking News

Phoenix Police officer shot, rushed to hospital

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:01PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
south phoenix officer shot article

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot, the department said on June 14.

The incident happened in south Phoenix near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"Phoenix Police officer rushed to hospital after being shot in the area of 39th Avenue and Baseline," the department tweeted. "Active scene. Please avoid the area for your safety." 

Police are reportedly searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.