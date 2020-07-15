Phoenix Police: One dead, two injured in crash

article

A 22-year-old has died after crashing into a motor home near 32nd Street and Greenway Road on July 14, Phoenix police say.

Jesus Vazquez, 22, had been driving at "a high rate of speed" down Acoma Drive with another 22-year-old passenger inside when he lost control of the car and collided into a Winnebago motor home driving the opposite direction, officials said.

Vazquez was pronounced dead, and authorities say the passenger has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the motor home sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

