Phoenix police release sketch of man found shot to death at South Mountain

article

Police are trying to identify a man who they say was found shot to death near South Mountain Park.

According to Phoenix police, the victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds along Summit Road near Central Avenue at 7:20 a.m. on February 9. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On February 21, police released a sketch of the victim in hopes of identifying him.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS