Phoenix Police respond to robbery at Desert Sky Mall

Tense moments at Desert Sky Mall today. Witnesses say they thought they were hearing gunshots but police say they sounds were coming from a metal rod used to break a glass case during a robbery at the Mercado de Los Cielos jewelry store.

"Pretty much what I've seen was bystanders running past and everyone was just panicking [and] everyone [was] picking up their kids from the little carousel," one witness said.

Officers say the suspects got away, but police are emphasizing that nobody was hurt.

"The main message we want to get out to the public is that there was no shooting," said Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department.

Workers feared the worst when they were forced to evacuate.

"Everybody just started running out of the store and I just made sure everybody was getting evacuated outside," another witness said.

A little shaken up, workers say many stepped up to make sure everyone was safe.

"I made sure that everyone was safe," a mall employee said. "I got on the walkie talkies and talked to all the managers [to] make sure that they knew what was going on. I noticed that the mall gate was still open, so I had to make sure to come back and close it."

The main part of the mall was then reopened for business. The robbery remains under investigation.