Phoenix Police: Road dispute led to fight, stabbing

article

Phoenix Police officials say a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of an incident that began as a dispute on the road.

According to a statement, the incident happened near the intersection of N. 32nd Street and E. Union Hills Drive. After one car reportedly cut the other off, the passenger of the car that was cut off exited the car and punched the driver of the other car. That driver then followed the passenger back to his car and stabbed him with a knife.

A suspect is in custody, according to Phoenix Police.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.