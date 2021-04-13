Phoenix Police says 528 Live violated several violations during live performances

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Phoenix Police says 528 Live violated several violations during live performances

PHOENIX - A porch concert series was shut down in Phoenix after offering live music to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Saturday was their last show after Phoenix Police shut them down.

528 organizers say they had a good thing going, holding more than 30 shows over the past year and bringing people together for live music.

"To have it shut down because we moved a street is just sad and upsetting and it was a way to bring the community together in what was the worst year of our lives, in a socially distanced safe way. Was really incredible thing to be part of," said Nick Daniels with 528 Live.

Previously they were holding concerts at their old location, a block over in the historic Willow District in central Phoenix.

"We had a good show for an hour and fifty minutes and then we had quiet. The police show up and tell us we were violating multiple laws and we couldn't get clarification on any of them," Daniels said.

In a statement to FOX 10, the Phoenix Police Department says officers observed approximately 75 people, several cars illegally parked along the street and live music.

The organizer was issued a loud party response form and everyone was asked to leave. Additionally, the organizer was provided information related to city ordinances and zoning permits. 

"It was very upsetting. What we have been doing for the past year has been great for the community and the music community as a whole in Phoenix. That's the most upsetting thing about it," Daniels said.

Organizers say that they aren't expecting anything from the police department but they hope they will be able to continue what they had.