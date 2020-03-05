Phoenix police searching for suspect accused of shooting, killing teen at mall

article

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in locating the whereabouts of a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a teenager at a valley mall on Tuesday.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Officer Margaret Cox says the suspect involved in the homicide is 27-year-old Daymond Deray Hayes. He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches and weighing 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a goatee and a tattoo on the side of his right eye.

The teenager shot was 15 years old and has not been identified yet.

Police say there was a verbal argument at Desert Sky Mall between two groups of people. It ultimately escalated into a shooting.

The suspects fled the mall immediately after the deadly shooting.

If you have any information about the incident or if you know the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.