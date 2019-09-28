Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police: Standoff with suspect over with at apartment complex near 7th St and Greenway

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a standoff situation that began Saturday afternoon with a suspect is over.

Public information officer, Sergeant Tommy Thompson, says police responded to a shooting at Vaseo Apartments near 7th Street and Greenway Parkway.

At 3 p.m., FOX 10 photojournalist, Alfredo Kaspar, noted a large police presence as well as SWAT vehicles.

While no one was injured, the suspect wouldn't come out of his home and shot at police.

Phoenix Police posted a photo on Twitter showing multiple bullet holes in one of their vehicles and said their back window was shot out.

Just before 6:00 p.m., Phoenix Police said the suspect was dead. His name has not been released.