Phoenix police surprise young sisters with custom uniforms

The Phoenix Police Department is surprising two young sisters with their own custom uniforms!

Eight-year-old Ahleeya and her little sister, 5-year-old Charley, are frequent visitors at "Coffee With a Cop" events throughout the Valley and Charley has outgrown a blue jumpsuit with patches and pins that was given to her by police officers.

Phoenix police asked a local uniform company to create custom pint-sized police uniforms for the sisters!