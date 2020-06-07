Phoenix Police: Woman shot inside a car in 'extremely critical condition'

A woman was shot in Phoenix while in the car Sunday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the area of 1500 West Sonora Street. The woman's husband attempted to take her to the hospital but was able to flag down an officer near Central Avenue and McDowell Road.

She was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department and she is in extremely critical condition.

Police say information shows this was not a random shooting.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.