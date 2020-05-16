Phoenix rescue crews search for missing hiker, 19, after getting separated from his friend

article

Rescue crews are continuing their search for a 19-year-old male hiker who went missing Saturday after getting separated from a friend.

Crews began the search for the teen in the area of South Mountain Park and Preserve with the help of park rangers after a friend alerted authorities that he got sepatated from his friend.

Land and air crews haven't located the missing hiker as of Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Phoenix Police Department will continue to search for the hiker.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.