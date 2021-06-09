Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Phoenix Suns defeat Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of 2nd round playoff series

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix
Generic Phoenix Suns Logo article

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns have defeated the Denver Nuggets, 123 to 98, in Game 2 of the 2nd round playoff series on June 9.

The game took place two days after Game 1, where the Suns defeated the Nuggets, 122-105.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

