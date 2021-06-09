Phoenix Suns defeat Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of 2nd round playoff series
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns have defeated the Denver Nuggets, 123 to 98, in Game 2 of the 2nd round playoff series on June 9.
The game took place two days after Game 1, where the Suns defeated the Nuggets, 122-105.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
