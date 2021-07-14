Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns fans hoping for win following Game 3 defeat against Milwaukee Bucks

By and
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Suns fans pack Chase Field as team head into NBA Finals Game 4

Despite their defeat in Game 3, Suns fans are still optimistic the team can pull off a Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns rolled through the first two games of the NBA Finals, but Game 3 was a different story.

The first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 went to the home team in a romp, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks overwhelming the Suns to the tune of a 20-2 advantage in second-chance points.

As Suns head into Game 4, fans are hoping the team can regain the momentum.

"I was born as a Suns fan in 1993. I just want to say the Suns are going to win NBA Finals in five, and all the Suns fans in here believe us to win in five, and believe us to carry victory here tonight," said one fan.

"It's fun to be around here and be with people that share the same excitement you are sharing. It's fun to be a part of the crowd," said another fan.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

