Phoenix Suns make history as team breaks franchise record for season wins
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns marked an important milestone for the NBA team on the night of April 5, as they celebrated their 63rd win, following as 121-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The team's win against the Lakers means the Suns has reached a new franchise record for wins in a season.
Heading into the game, LA had lost six straight games, and had a 31-47 record. With Laker's loss, as well as the San Antonio Spurs' defeat of the Denver Nuggets on the same night, the Lakers are now officially eliminated from the postseason.
The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.
