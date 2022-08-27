Phoenix teen, her adult boyfriend and their newborn baby missing out of Phoenix, police say

article

A teenage girl, her adult boyfriend and their baby are missing from Phoenix and police say their family is concerned about their well-being.

In a missing person bulletin released by the Phoenix Police Department, investigators say Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, and her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, were last seen on Aug. 24 near 51st and Southern avenues with their newborn son Lionel.

They are reportedly driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Arizona license plate reading DADIMAC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or after hours at 602-262-6141.