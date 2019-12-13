Phoenix teen sexually assaulted by a male jogger, police say

article

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a jogging man Thursday morning, according to Phoenix Police.

At around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of 3700 East Bell Road for reports of sexual assault. The victim said a jogging man stopped, approached her and tried to touch her breasts.

The victim ran from the suspect and contacted the school resource officer.

The suspect was not found. He's described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, in his 30s and thin. He was wearing gray sweat pants, gray sweatshirt and a shirt with a circle on the front while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.