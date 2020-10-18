Phoenix ties record for most 95°+ days in a year
PHOENIX - The records keep coming.
Phoenix tied the record for most 95°+ days in a year, with a total of 166 total days as of Oct. 18.
Just days ago, Phoenix beat the record for most days at or above 100°.
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside