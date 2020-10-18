Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix ties record for most 95°+ days in a year

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - The records keep coming.

Phoenix tied the record for most 95°+ days in a year, with a total of 166 total days as of Oct. 18.

Just days ago, Phoenix beat the record for most days at or above 100°.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside