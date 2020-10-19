Phoenix woman, 72, goes missing near 23rd and Alice avenues on Oct. 19

article

A 72-year-old woman is missing out of Phoenix, the Department of Public Safety said on Monday, Oct. 19.

Geraldine Mannix left her home in the area of 23rd and Alice avenues between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. She likely left on foot.

Authorities say she has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused and get lost easily.

It's not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or nick.hutchens@phoenix.gov. You may also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.