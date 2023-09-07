Phoenix woman accused of dumping bling dog on side of road in Cochise County

A Phoenix woman is accused of animal cruelty after authorities say she dumped her elderly, vision-impaired dog on the side of the road in Benson.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the dog was found walking down the exit ramp near Interstate 10 and Skyline Road at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

An animal control officer took custody of the dog and determined it was microchipped, and its owner lived in Maricopa County.

"Numerous calls and messages by CCSO Animal Control were left for the owner with no response," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

On Sept. 6, the dog's owner, 62-year-old Karen Black, was found at her home in central Phoenix. Authorities say Black initially said she was never in Cochise County but later admitted to leaving the dog on the side of the road.

Black is accused of cruelty to animals and is due back in a Cochise County court later this month.

CCSO says the dog is being held at a shelter until Black's case is resolved.

Area where the dog was found: