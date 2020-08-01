Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:15 PM MST until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Cochise County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:37 PM MST until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:58 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains

Phoenix woman seriously injured after a hit-and-run driver crashes into her

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Phoenix, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of 28th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a woman injured in the road. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

Streets in the area will be closed off while the scene is investigated.

Police say the person suspected of hitting her with their car didn't stay at the scene and no details are available about the car or the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.