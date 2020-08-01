Phoenix woman seriously injured after a hit-and-run driver crashes into her

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Phoenix, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of 28th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a woman injured in the road. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

Streets in the area will be closed off while the scene is investigated.

Police say the person suspected of hitting her with their car didn't stay at the scene and no details are available about the car or the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.