The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a vulnerable missing 67-year-old woman who went missing on April 25.

Officials say Lyndall Lummis was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 15000 block of Old Spanish Trail on foot.

Lummis is 5'4" and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown sundress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.