Pima County Sheriff's Office searches for vulnerable missing adult

article

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a vulnerable missing adult.

79-year-old Jerry Harris was last seen near Ina and Pomona roads on July 28 at about 12:30 p.m. He was wearing a green shirt, gray pants and brown slippers. PCSO says Harris left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Harris is described as 150 pounds, 5' 7" tall with salt and pepper gray hair.

If you have any information on Harris' whereabouts, call 911 or PCSO at 520-237-3740.