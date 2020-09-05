Pinal County officials searching for suspect who killed Stanfield teen

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a teenage boy's murder.

Police say the victim, 16-year-old Isaac Rosales, got into a fight with the suspect on Sept. 1.

Deputies found Rosales after responding to a call reporting shots fired at a home on Baylor Way in Stanfield, west of Casa Grande. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect is believed to be another 15- or 16-year-old teenage boy who may be Black or Hispanic with a thin build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO's Silent Witness line at 520-866-8105.

