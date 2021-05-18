Plane lands on Loop 202 near Higley Road in Gilbert

A small plane has landed on the Red Mountain Loop 202 freeway near Higley Road in Gilbert.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the plane was blocking the eastbound HOV lane but has been moved off the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there are no injuries.

"It is now known at this time what caused the plane to make the landing on the freeway," DPS said on May 18.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

