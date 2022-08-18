Planes crash at Watsonville airport, at least 2 dead

article

The city of Watsonville says multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday after two planes attempting to land collided. At least two people are dead after initial reports of multiple fatalities.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m., officials said. An investigation is underway.

Federal Aviation Administration quickly issued the following preliminary statement:

"A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, Calif., around 3 p.m. local time today. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration numbers at the scene, the FAA will release them on this webpage, usually on the next business day. You can look up an aircraft by its registration number on this webpage."

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department is at the scene. KTVU's LaMonica Peters arrived at the scene early in the evening and observed people standing outside their homes near the airport. She also noted the foggy and cloudy conditions. It is not clear if weather was a factor in the collision.

A press briefing originally scheduled this evening was canceled and rescheduled for Friday.

