Planned march in Scottsdale shuts down streets

The Scottsdale Police Department is shutting down roads for a planned march Sunday at 5 p.m.

The march is in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Arizona man, Dion Johnson.

Those attending the march are asked to arrive at 2nd Street and Goldwater Boulevard. The department says the only way to access the location will be northbound on Goldwater Boulevard from Scottsdale Road or southbound on Goldwater Boulevard from Indian School Road.

Here are the streets that will be closed from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

2nd Street from Marshall Way to Drinkwater Boulevard.

Scottsdale Road from 2nd Street to Indian School Road

Drinkwater Boulevard from 2nd Street to Indian School Road

Indian School Road from Scottsdale Road to Drinkwater Boulevard

Sunday also marks the last night of Arizona's statewide, week-long curfew activated by Gov. Doug Ducey on May 31st.

Sunday's marchers want it to be known this is a peaceful protest and they simply want to march as one with the message for racial equality and police reform.

Armonee Jackson is the president of the Arizona NAACP Youth and College Division. Since leading a peaceful protest in downtown Phoenix last Sunday, her name has been all over social media and shes only 22 years old.

“We all know that Scottsdale is the 'Baby of Arizona,' especially for Governor Ducey, so I want to bring my constituents out there to show that we can protest peacefully for the things that we hold near and dear to our heart, which is our black community," Jackson explained.

The first African American Police Chaplain for the Apache Junction Police Department, Pastor Andre Miller, has worked with the Arizona Police Association behind the scenes for policy reform.

He says young people are crucial to making change.

We will have live coverage of the march and full reports at 9 and 10 p.m.