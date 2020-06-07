Planned march in Scottsdale to shut down streets

The Scottsdale Police Department is shutting down roads for a planned march Sunday at 5 p.m.

The march is in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Arizona man, Dion Johnson.

Those attending the march are asked to arrive at 2nd Street and Goldwater Boulevard. The department says the only way to access the location will be northbound on Goldwater Boulevard from Scottsdale Road or southbound on Goldwater Boulevard from Indian School Road.

Here are the streets that will be closed from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday.