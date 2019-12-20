Police: 1-year-old girl who was removed from Mesa pool has died at the hospital

article

Mesa Police officials say a one-year-old girl who was found in a pool at a residential area Friday has died.

According to Mesa Fire officials, crews responded to a home southeast of the intersection of Southern Avenue and Greenfield Road for a drowning call, and when crews arrived, they discovered that the girl was already removed from a swimming pool by family members.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she subsequently died.

Fire officials said it is unknown how the child got into the pool or how long the child was in the pool.

Can't see the interactive map? Click here.