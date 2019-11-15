Police: 12-year-old dead after being hit by a bus in Goodyear

Authorities say a child is dead after being hit by a school bus in the West Valley late Friday afternoon.

The collision happened near Western Sky Middle School in the area of Indian School Road and 144th Avenue.

According to Goodyear Police, the child was taken to a pediatric trauma center with life-threatening injuries before he passed away.

According to police, the driver is not believed to be impaired, and he remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

An investigation is underway.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.