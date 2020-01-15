Police: 16-year-old taken to the hospital following accidental shooting
PHOENIX - A teen has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night.
The incident happened near 27th Avenue and Broadway, and police officials are calling it accidental, saying there was a group of teen boys with a gun inside the home when it somehow went off.
The 16-year-old is expected to survive, and police say they do not know how the teens got ahold of a gun. Officials did say there were weapons kept in the home.