Police: 2 Chandler schools on lockdown due to police situation

Chandler Police officials say Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School and Kyrene de la Paloma Elementary School are on lockdown due to a police situation.

According to Seth Tyler with Chandler Police, officers are in the area of Kitty Hawk and Terrace, near the intersection of McClintock Drive and Loop 202 Santan Freeway, for an incident involving a suspect who is armed with a gun.

The incident began at around 12:30 p.m., when a woman called 911 and reported that her husband was chasing her down the street with a gun. According to reports at the scene by FOX 10's Bailey Miller, tactical operations officers with Chandler Police have arrived at the scene, as a Sheriff's helicopter circles above the area.

Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.