Police: 2 officers killed in Hawaii, gunman sought

Two police officers were shot and died soon after in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.