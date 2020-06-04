Police: 2 people seriously injured after car plows into Scottsdale restaurant

article

Scottsdale Police officials say they are investigating a car crash that left two people with life-threatening injuries Thursday night.

According to a brief statement, the crash happened at a business near the intersection of Drinkwater Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. Video taken by SkyFOX shows it is a business called DJ's.

Officials say the two victims were pedestrians who were struck by the car. The car was seen inside the restaurant. An investigation is in its early stages.