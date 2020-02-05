Police activity in Chandler neighborhood as police try to arrest person with felony warrant
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say traffic control measures are in place at a neighborhood in the East Valley city due to a police situation.
According to police, officers in a neighborhood near Warner and Alma School Roads are attempting to arrest a suspect with a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Officials have released few other information regarding the incident.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.