Police activity in Chandler neighborhood as police try to arrest person with felony warrant

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say traffic control measures are in place at a neighborhood in the East Valley city due to a police situation.

According to police, officers in a neighborhood near Warner and Alma School Roads are attempting to arrest a suspect with a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Officials have released few other information regarding the incident.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.